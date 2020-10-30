Protect Yourself this Summer: SPF and Sun-Safety Heroes to Swear By

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After the year that has been, it's no surprise we're all looking forward to sunnier days ahead and making the most of Summer. But hold up before you take another step! It's time to wise up and prepare to be sun safe before hearing outdoors.

Unfortunately, Skin Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. The Cancer Council of Australia reminds us that "the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the major cause of skin cancer. UV damage also causes sunburn, tanning, premature ageing and eye damage. The good news is you can prevent damage – and skin cancer – by being SunSmart."

For the best protection, use all five SunSmart steps below. By taking these preventative measures, you'll not only have a better day enjoying the sunshine, you'll also reduce your risk of developing skin cancers:

1. Slip on covering clothing

2. Slop on SPF50+ broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen

3. Slap on a hat

4. Seek shade

5. Slide on some sunglasses

Get your head (and body!) in the sun-safety game and equip yourself with these summer essentials. From SPF of all kinds, to hair-friendly hats and gorgeous cover-alls, there's something for everyone to add to their warm weather kits. Don't forget the h20!