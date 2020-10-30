Protect Yourself this Summer: SPF and Sun-Safety Heroes to Swear By

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After the year that has been, it's no surprise we're all looking forward to sunnier days ahead and making the most of Summer. But hold up before you take another step! It's time to wise up and prepare to be sun safe before hearing outdoors.
Unfortunately, Skin Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. The Cancer Council of Australia reminds us that "the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the major cause of skin cancer. UV damage also causes sunburn, tanning, premature ageing and eye damage. The good news is you can prevent damage – and skin cancer – by being SunSmart."
For the best protection, use all five SunSmart steps below. By taking these preventative measures, you'll not only have a better day enjoying the sunshine, you'll also reduce your risk of developing skin cancers:
1. Slip on covering clothing
2. Slop on SPF50+ broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen
3. Slap on a hat
4. Seek shade
5. Slide on some sunglasses
Get your head (and body!) in the sun-safety game and equip yourself with these summer essentials. From SPF of all kinds, to hair-friendly hats and gorgeous cover-alls, there's something for everyone to add to their warm weather kits. Don't forget the h20!
Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
You know what they say…trust the bum! Since landing on our shores last year, these cheeky monkeys have made their mark on our beaches, at BBQs and pool side for a very good reason. Not only does this fine spray bottle come with an SPF50 rating, but contains skin-loving Vitamin E to nourish and moisturise the skin while protecting it. Quick to dry and completely sheer on the skin, its rich coconut scent will have you drifting away to the tropics in a pinch.
Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30
Think sunscreen is just for the outdoors? Think again! It's important to apply it every single day.
Everyday Humans Founder, Charlotte Pienaar says "PSA! While glass effectively blocks most ultraviolet (UV) rays, it does not block all of them in equal measure. So while your WFH set-up near your window won't get you a sunburn, you still need to wear sufficient sunscreen to protect yourself from UVA rays, the culprit behind aging skin like wrinkles and sun spots." Luckily, Resting Beach Face, a unique sunscreen serum that does it all, combines serious sun protection with anti-aging and moisturising properties. Delicate yet potent, and easy to wear under makeup, you'll forget you're even wearing SPF!
Une Piece Classic One Piece - Polka Positano
Hit the beach or sip a poolside margarita (or two) this summer, you decide. Either way, you'll be doing it in style—and protection—in this strappy swimsuit from Une Piece. The ultimate classic cut and colour for flattering the figure, it features a generous V-neck with in-built InvisiBust Support Technology, as well as a mid-panel for toning the tummy. A huge bonus is that this costume is made from sustainable UPF50+ fabric that blocks 98% of UV rays. Sun safe never looked cuter.
Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc
She's here, and she's a beauty. Finally, those with a natural oily complexion or sensitive skin can lather up with ease thanks to Australian darling UV's newest weapon: Lean Screen. This zinc-only formula that contains minimal ingredients with maximum UVA/UVB protection, and dries down to a velvety matte finish, perfect to wear alone or under everyday makeup. There's no Alcohol, Fragrance or Parabens in this genius formula, so get pumping!
Monte & Lou Ziggy Beach Shirt
Slip into something extra-comfortable, and sun safe. A vibrant, summery print covers the 100% cotton fabric, making it an excellent choice for long, hot summer days. The front pocket can store sunglasses or any loose coins (for the ice cream van – ding ding!), and the long sleeves can be rolled up for beachside dining later in the day. Our favourite detail has to be the delicate shell buttons, adding an elegant neutral touch to this breezy top. A must-have.
Bondi Sands SPF50+ Lip Balm
It's time to get juicy! While Bondi Sands are renowned for their incredible self-tanners, their body and lip care range delivers the same premium quality. Pucker up for the ultimate lip treat that's also SPF50+. Leave your regular balm at home and trade it in for a coconutty treat that hydrates and soothes the lips. This soft, squeezy formula is Australian made, and comes in the perfect size for popping in your handbag or beach esky. Also, at that price point...add to card, immediately!
AZYÄ?Swim Balmoral Set
Sun-safe and fabulous? Yes please! Azya is the brainchild of by two culturally diverse women who were frustrated with the lack of premium, fashionable, modest swimwear with a sustainable consciousness. It's no wonder their styles are flattering and on-trend, with the floral Balmoral set as no exception.
The brand hope to "bridge the gap for women who feel more comfortable covered and allow them to connect and feel genuinely included in Australian beach culture, whilst maintaining their commitment to sustainable and ethical values". Comfortable yet figure-skimming, this unique set comes with a high-neck bodysuit, ruched swim skirt and leggings for customizable coverage. With innovation at its core, the fabric is also chlorine-resistant and SPF50+.
Specsavers x Carla Zampatti Sun RX 08 Sunglasses
Don't forget to slide on some sunglasses to keep those peepers safe! Do it in style with Australian fashion icon Carla Zampatti's latest collection from Specsavers. Far more than just the classic black shade, these thick-framed glasses have a rounded retro style, and feature the fashion mogul's gold signature on the arm. A white tip gives these frames a modern aesthetic, and will pair perfectly with any Summer ensemble. A further plus: They come with their own protective case. With great savings on mulit-pair buys from selected ranges, why not pick up two pairs?
Medik8 Physical Sunscreen
C'mon Olivia, let's get physical! Using only non-nano mineral sunscreen filters, Medik8's Physical Sunscreen both absorbs and reflects damaging UV rays to protect the skin. It glides over the skin like silk, absorbing quickly to leave a lightweight protective veil over your complexion. Along with it's protective properties, this everyday hero is rich in antioxidants, and reinforced with anti-pollution, anti-infrared, and anti-glycation technologies to shield skin from environmental aggressors and helps prevent fine lines. That's some high-tech coverage right there.
Nu Skin Sunright Insta Glow Tinted Self Tanning Gel
Ours is a sunburnt country, but that doesn't mean we need to be in order to achieve a natural-looking, bronzed glow. Skip the tanning oil and opt for this lightweight gel to slowly reveal a deep, golden complexion on the face and body. Extremely low-odor and lightweight, it absorbs quickly for a fuss-free application and is suitable for any skin tone. Just don't forget to apply SPF on top before you head out the door!
Tribe Skincare Protect Me! SPF 30+
Does sunscreen ‘not agree' with you? Always left with breakouts and redness? Fear not, we've found the solution. Natural, vegan, Australian and cruelty-free, this moisturizer-SPF hybrid hydrates and soothes sensitive skin while leaving a natural matte finish on the face and body. With zinc as its hero ingredient, your face will thank you treating it to a natural solution infused with Rose Hip, Safflower and Cucumber. We love this under makeup-it also makes a terrific primer!
