RHOP's Gizelle Bryant on Race, Voting and Why the 2020 Election Is "the Most Important" Ever

Gizelle Bryant is spreading positive vibes ahead of Election Day.

"I feel good. I feel better every day," The Real Housewives of Potomac star told E! News during an exclusive chat. "I went two days ago to vote and it was great. I got that same nervous feeling like I did the first time. I was just like, 'I cannot make a mistake!'"

"I am so happy with how many people are getting out to vote," the Bravo star added. "I mean, record numbers."

This Sunday (Nov. 1), Gizelle will be part of Bravo's Race in America: Our Vote Counts event, a 90-minute special hosted by Nightly Pop's Nina Parker which will focus on the power of the Black vote on both a local and national level. In honor of the special, Gizelle opened up to E! about what voting means to her, hope for the future of the nation and why the 2020 U.S. presidential election is "the most important" of her lifetime.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A.