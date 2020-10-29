Selena Gomez Reflects on Her Mental Health Journey in Chat With Kamala Harris

Related : Selena Gomez Had Depression at Start of COVID-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez knows how much people are hurting nowadays and she wants to come to their aid in a big way, with a little help from a new friend.

The 28-year-old recalls her own mental health journey as she chats remotely with Democratic Senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris in a video posted on the singer's Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29, less than a week before the 2020 U.S. election. During the talk, Harris says that she and Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden are fighting to "hold onto the Affordable Care Act and expand it."

"I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally," Gomez replied. "I've had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to. I think there's a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help."