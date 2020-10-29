Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Answered Our Prayers and Will Play Sisters in New Netflix Movie

Related : Awkwafina's Message for Dad After Golden Globe Win: "This Happened"

Oh, this is great news!

Fresh off their historic Golden Globe wins, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is teaming up with The Farewell's Awkwafina for the Netflix movie we never knew we needed. Written by Jen D'Angelo—who is currently penning the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel—the upcoming movie centers on a "lonely recluse" whose estranged "train wreck" sister decides to repair their relationship by getting her a slot on her favorite game show. Thus far, the film is untitled, though calling it the Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Dream Project seems fitting for now!

The upcoming Netflix flick, which is produced by Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions, will be the first time that the stars appear on screen together, but clearly, it's been a long time coming. Sandra wrote about the Crazy Rich Asians star for TIME in 2019, when Awkwafina was honored on the 2019 TIME 100 Next list.