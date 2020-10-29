Would a Bachelorette Ever Do the Proposing? Chris Harrison Hopes So

Related : Does Chris Harrison Think a Future "Bachelorette" Will Propose?

We're on season 16 of The Bachelorette and somehow we're still waiting for the girl to get down on one knee and propose to the guy.

Something has always felt strange about the way seasons of The Bachelorette end—a woman is in control the entire time, handing out roses and making all the decisions, but it's still up to a man to propose at the end? That has never made sense to us, so when we talked to host Chris Harrison about his new line of rings with Manly Bands, we asked him if he could ever envision a time when that wasn't the case.

"I would love that," he said. "I always find it interesting—and you call it a double standard, call it a tradition, I don't know what it is, but at the end of The Bachelorette, the women have always allowed and decided that they wanted the man to propose to them."