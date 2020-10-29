Watch Kelly Ripa Hilariously Address That Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa stopped by Thursday, Oct. 29's Daily Pop, and of course, E!'s Justin Sylvester couldn't miss his opportunity to ask the talk show host about her recent Instagram post that left the Internet buzzing for days!
In case you somehow missed it, Kelly shared a series of Halloween throwbacks on Friday, Oct. 23; one of which showed her husband Mark Consuelos dressed in a very tight patrol uniform from the TV series CHiPs.
"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Kelly said on Daily Pop. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'"
Fans commenting on Kelly's post didn't necessarily disagree—they were just enamored with a very particular part of the photo of Mark: his bulge.
She continued, "It was like a Halloween memories [post], so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"
"I'm used to all that," Kelly added, laughing. "I don't look. I don't look!"
Her Instagram post ended up garnering so many comments that Mark himself had to weigh in, writing, "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."
Kelly wasn't feeling as humble when she wrote back, "ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?" earlier this week, or when Justin pointed out on Daily Pop, "This is why you have been married 20+ years, apparently."
"Well, it's the primary reason," Kelly replied. "It's not the only reason. But I would say the top three. One of the top three reasons. I'm not going to lie!"
The two stuck to the subject of Halloween the rest of the show, and Kelly even teased a few details about tomorrow's special spooky-edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
The mom of three is slated to dress up as Tiger King's Joe Exotic (and Ryan Seacrest, a bit cat) a decision she said she made the first time she ever watched the Netflix show.
"I took a picture of the television and I sent it to our producer said, 'Here's Halloween, you're welcome,'" Kelly recalled. "Of course, we did not realize at that time that we would still be in this precarious health emergency that we are in, so we shot it in sort of a very unusual way."
She added that she's "still not sure how this is all going to work and fit together," but as a precaution, "we all shot every scene individually alone in front of a green screen."
And even though Kelly and Ryan didn't film together, she's not exactly convinced that he even watched Tiger King.
"He keeps saying that he's seen Tiger King, but I don't think he has," Kelly said, teasing her co-host. "I think he thinks that he's seen Tiger King because that's the cool thing to say...I could tell he wasn't sure who or what we were talking about!"
Thankfully, Kelly added, it only took one YouTube clip for Ryan to properly channel his subject.
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Kelly Ripa in the above clip!
Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life airs on Friday, Oct. 30 on ABC.