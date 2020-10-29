EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser
The Masked Singer Unmasks the Lips—And She Speaks

The Masked Singer unmasked the Lips and we've got the scoop on her Swarovski crystal-covered costume from the woman herself.

Wendy WilliamsThe Masked Singer
The Masked Singer, LipsFox

Another mask has come off. 

The Masked Singer just debuted the third and final group of singers hoping to win that golden mask in season four, and the the first reveal from Group C did not disappoint. After a thrilling performance of "Native New Yorker," the Lips took off her Lips to reveal herself to be none other than Wendy Williams. Broccoli, Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster and Mushroom remain masked in Group C. 

This was not the biggest shock since Wendy Williams has a hard time not being Wendy Williams. It was pretty clearly her from the moment she opened her mouth, even as Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong tried their best to throw out Sandra Bernhard and Allison Janneyand Ken even guessed that it was Mariah Careymuch to Nick Cannon's confusion. 

Ahead of the airing of the big reveal, Wendy chatted with E! News and opened up about what it was like to hit the Masked Singer stage. 

The Masked Singer Season 3 Cast Revealed

E! News: Why did you want to do this show? 

Wendy Williams: It's something really unexpected to people who are familiar with me. I'm also a fan of the show. I watch Masked Singer and when they called, I said okay. Okay okay! I picked my costume, they asked me what song, I told them what song and away we went.

E!: How hard was it to keep such a secret since you live such a public life? 

Wendy: It wasn't difficult keeping it off social media. But it was difficult keeping it from my family and certain friends. I wanted to tell them. Once I got out to LA I was really excited to tell them. But after my first or second day of being there, it didn't feel difficult because I realized I was in deep. Like, what did I sign up for? I'm nervous, I'm a little frightened. The costume is beautiful. Everyone does so much work to make sure everything is done properly for the guest. You can't walk around at all. You go from the hotel to the Masked Singer set. And I didn't want to disappoint. I didn't want to disappoint them, disappoint myself.

Instagram/Wendy Williams

E!: Did your staff know you were doing this?

Wendy: The show didn't know. When they find out and my episode comes on, they are going to gag. They [Masked Singer] called my stylist but they didn't say where they were calling from. They acted like, we want to make Wendy a dress and we need her current measurements. I remember the day that Willie measured me. I said, "What are you measuring me for?" He said, "Well somebody wants to make you a special dress coming from Paris." It turns out it was the Masked Singer people being sneaky and secretive with Willie. Willie has no idea. He has no idea I was out there. He didn't even know I left town.

E!: How do you think they'll react when they find out? 

Wendy: Oh, they're going to laugh. Nothing but laughter. Laughter and wow. "Wow, you do keep a secret!"

E!: What was it like to perform in that costume? 

Wendy: You know, the costume is made of thousands of Swarovksi crystals. I see you through the mouth.  One part rests on my shoulders, the other part is velcro, you pull it up and the two parts are velcroed together. Its hot in there. The costume is really heavy.

E!: Were you worried the panel would guess you right away?

Wendy: Kind of, sort of. Only because I don't know how to falsetto my voice. A few times I laughed with nervous laughter. But also happy laughter. Because I couldn't believe I was on the set of The Masked Singer. (She sings) "New York City girl….."

E!: Are you shocked that nobody saw you when you were filming this?

Wendy: I'm not shocked that nobody saw me. The whole studio, it's a gigantic lot. All the car services serve the individual contestants. They would pull up one at a time and you have on all your stuff, your mask, your hair tucked in the back, a shield, a mask over your mouth. You couldn't show your ankles! They gave me black socks, I had black sneakers. And then I got back to the hotel and I'd walk like that all the way back to my room. And then I'd get inside my room and go, "Uh oh. What have I gotten myself into?"

E!: What are you most looking forward to after the reveal airs? 

Wendy: I will talk about it the next day on the show. I'll call my mother and father. I'll call my son right before coming on. I'll tell him, "Okay, this is what I've been working on." But no one even knew I was gone. I was gone seven days. 

E!: Do you have advice for other celebs thinking about doing the show?

Wendy: Do it. This is a top quality production. Do it.

Keep up with all of the season four contestants below! 

Michael Becker/FOX; Evan Falk/Shutterstock
Lips: Wendy Williams

"If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Clues: She always speaks her truth and has a big mouth, loves making waves, wants to feed a performance that will get people talking, ice cream with cherries on top 

Michael Becker/FOX/Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine
Baby Alien: Mark Sanchez

"If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars."

Clues: used to be on the Tony Awards stage, the Liberty Bell, roses, sleeps in a crib, "stuck in second gear." Baywatch, he's been roasted before, has had his public relationships probed, had close enounters with money-hungry sharks, wants to help other baby aliens avoid the same traps, a toy firetruck, Joel McHale is hot on his trail. 

 

Michael Becker/FOX/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Giraffe: Brian Austin Green

"If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Clues: He's had a roller coaster career, music is in his blood but he became the butt of jokes when he took a big risk and crashed and burned, $3, drummed up towering success, he's in the driver's seat and he's off to the races. He's survived and thrived by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama, peaches, his whole world recently became crashing down, his life was transformed in the blink of an eye, had a terrifying episode that scrambled his brain, he defeated his invisible predator and now he's at a crossroads in life, but as long as he has his herd he'll be fine. A green apple, Fox, a domino with two fours. 

Michael Becker/FOX/BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

"Check the gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." 

Clues: Checkered history, has a fluffy side and adores all animals, loves to cook. 

 

FOX/Getty Images
Dragon: Busta Rhymes

"If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." 

Clues: His lair is a bit humid, he loves a funky outrageous costume, he's on a quest to be the best, his fire is "dangerous," he switched gears and now he has a lot of gold, a bone, the Statue of Liberty

Revealed to be Busta Rhymes in episode one.

Squiggly Monster

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Clues: Video games, father figure, rolling eyes 

Mushroom

"If you want to know who's behind the mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Clues: Young, scrappy and hungry, started out in the rat race but kept growing and grinding until somebody said yes to this and she got to be in the shroom where it happens. 

 

Jellyfish

"I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Clues: She ruled an underwater kingdom but then her castle started to feel like a guilded cage, she journeyed into the real world and went to "Glowchella," now being on dry land is a little scary. 

Fox
Broccoli

"I'm a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Clues: Fitness dances on social media, he's been on many stages, car wash, swing

Fox
Popcorn

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Clues: Snacks and the City, goldfish wearing hoops, tiger, built a career around love but she's a "hard-corn" hustler, works long nights "rushin'" from one job to the next, meatloaf, snake, apples, a little cheesy, she jet sets to exotic places with royalty. She wanted to step out of her comfort zone and loves "flirtin'" with Nick. She wasn't always healthy and had trouble eating or sleeping until she found her voice, soap opera vibes, 16 candles, hair crimper, Rubix cube, rainbow flag, Venus. 

Fox
Sun

"If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Clues: Gold Member, extreme seasons, felt like the center of the universe but the spotlight was too much, Mickey Mouse ears, frozen, A Quiet Place, feels like the sun is a reflection of her. She missed out on a lot of childhood growing up in a fractured home, now she's discovering childhood outlets, into the woods, loves dirt in her toes, cauldron, immaterial girl, she's burning ugly rumors, a magic eight ball. 

Fox
Snow Owls

"You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." 

Clues: We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a family reunion, he's a prankster who once covered their house in snow, a pearl, a rose, Hollywood, Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon." He was going through a messy breakup and she acted as his anchor, DAL on a basketball, a light up D, she had an opportunity "fit for a queen," she took a leap of faith and he was her knight in shining armor, a witch's hat. 

Fox
Crocodile

"A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa." 

Clues: Grew up in Hollywood, a fish in a pineapple, naturally into water, Italy. Performed as a kid, skull and crossbones, the number 5, his father didn't believe in him, Shazam, he wants to put the toxic parts of his past behind him, a pinata filled with little dolphins. 

Fox
Seahorse

"Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Clues: Felt trapped by her insecurities, too shy to release the fire burning inside, felt lost in the world, a warthog, always swimming up stream, gets to stop playing tug of war with herself and gets to explore the "dauntless diva" within. She's tame in her normal life but in the costume her inner diva comes alive, she tried to make a name for herself but got rejected, green light, rodeo, Daisy Duke shorts, stayed in her room for a thousand years spilling her soul onto the page, experienced unimaginable loss and pain lately, a balloon filled with feathers designed to help "not confuse." 

 

Whatchamacallit

"Some might say that my career had a magical start."

Clues: People think he's shy and he lets others absorb his spotlight, "dance with the stars," candybars, time to turn the tables on the world because he doesn't want to be "hair today," gone tomorrow. It's taken some rough patches to get here, Up, got some news about his mom that shook his world, his mom wanted him to continue the ride so he pushed forward, dimes, a bedtime story, Ken should know exactly who he is.

 

Fox
Serpent

"If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." 

 Clues: Library, he wanted to "heal pain," the Caribbean, a book called "How to Get Yourself Out of Debt," a fire extinguisher, his dad helped him get on a path to success by lighting a fire inside him. He could barely pay rent, two dollars, a croissant, doctor scrubs, manual labor, pink cadillac, a bottle of milk. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

