Craig Conover's Holiday Gift Guide Brings Southern Charm Under the Tree

Craig Conover is ready to add some Southern Charm to your holidays.

When not filming a juicy new season of TV for Bravo, the reality star has been hard at work building his Sewing Down South empire. He's also been preparing for a festive season with the ones he loves.

"I know we've all been together a lot lately, but for some reason, the time of the year just makes a big difference," Craig exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm looking forward to getting in the kitchen with my mom, making a big dinner and then settling in to watch all the Hallmark movies."

Until then, the designer is sharing a few gifts that will make great presents for anyone on your list. From pillows to cookware, see Craig's picks below.