Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Left Everyone in Tears on Decision Day

Can you feel the love on Married at First Sight?!

On the Oct. 28 episode of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples reunited to reveal if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.

Despite the added pressures of quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic—which made the experiment last for four months as compared to eight weeks—Decision Day was filled with more success stories than heartache.

The couple viewers will likely be talking about after the fact is Amani and Woody. The fan-favorites had instant chemistry while meeting at the altar and saying "I do." Their love shone even brighter in front of experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

"When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married," Woody explained before shedding tears. "I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn't genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn't expect, I now have."