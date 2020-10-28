Borat 2 Fans Raise More Than $70,000 for Babysitter Jeanise Jones

Related : Borat Is Back and Rudy Giuliani Is Not a Fan

Borat 2 fans are coming together to make a difference for one unforgettable character.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jeanise Jones, who served as babysitter to Borat's (Sacha Baron Cohen) daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) in the film's sequel.

In the movie titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Sacha revived his infamous Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiyev as he pranked politicians and other unsuspecting Americans under the guise of marrying off his teenage daughter, Tutar.

According to Jeanise, she had no idea she was part of a Borat movie. In fact, she thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides.

"We were concerned," Jeanise told the New York Post after filming her scenes. "We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do." She later learned it was all just for cameras when a cousin showed her the movie's trailer.