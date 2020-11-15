Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks Prove She's in a League of Her Own

People's Choice Awards

All hail the queen!

Tracee Ellis Ross will be the recipient of the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon award at this year's event on Sunday, Nov. 15, and there is truly no one more deserving of the honor. The Black-ish star has spent more than two decades wowing us on-screen and on the red carpet, which should come as no surprise considering she's the daughter of Diana Ross, a true fashion icon in her own right!

Whether she's donning a classic gown at an award show or showing us her fierce power suits before a big meeting, there is never a day when Tracee doesn't find a way to dress to impress.

We've rounded up her most iconic and stylish looks for your viewing pleasure, and there is no doubt that her fashion sense can't be beat. Keep scrolling to see the fashionable ensembles that have made her an E! People's Choice Awards honoree.

2020 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

After reliving her best style moments, don't forget to watch the 2020 PCAs Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E! to see what Ross wears when she accepts her Fashion Icon Award!

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
Emmys Gold

For the 2020 virtual Emmys, the actress shined bright like an Emmys trophy in this ruffled gold halter gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Caped Crusader

Ross made a dramatic entrance to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this metallic gold dress and cape.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Voluminous

Ross dons a structured, high-fashion look in hot pink.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Minimal Color Block

The actress and style maven poses in a classic Carolina Herrera white sequined suit... and seems to be twinning with LaKeith Stanfield (pictured right).

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Flowy Florals

Tracee Ellis Ross in this two-toned couture Giambattista Valli high-cuff dress at the 2018 InStyle Awards gives us life!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blooming Pink

Grown-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross saturates the gold carpet in Valentino at the 2018 Emmys.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Icon Status

The Black-ish star honored another fashion icon, attending Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary runway show and dinner.

Ryan Miller/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Fashion Royalty

The actress makes a serious case for bright, monochromatic suits at an event celebrating costume design.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Radiant Goddess

This plunging white caftan dress paired with black boots reminds of the star's trendsetter status.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Abstract Queen

The actress takes on every shape and color in this sparkling, sheer dress paired with bright orange pumps. 

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
Golden Goodness

This fashionista is killing it in this metallic gold maxi skirt, paired with a golden crossbody bag and matching boots. 

Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Pink Heartthrob

Serving major Diana Ross vibes, the actress stuns in this vintage-style sparkling gown with an oversized cape. 

VMAL/Star Max/GC Images
What A Combo

Doing her part to brighten up the streets of NYC, the Joan actress steps out in this show-stopping, sequin dress from JCPenny paired with white sneakers. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Out of This World

This metallic tuxedo-style jumper by Balmain has the actress on a chic futuristic vibe and we are loving it. 

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Pretty Pink Parade

This vibrant Esteban Cortazar dress is the perfect summer picnic look, having a flared hemline and circling white accents. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Disco Diva

Sparkling in a feathered, bedazzled Chanel Haute Couture dress, this celebrity was surely the center of attention for the 2017 Emmys.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Colorful Couture

Looking great in every hue, the actress wears a colorful Rosie Assoulin dress to the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Looking Royal in Blue

Tracee sports her best high fashion look, rocking an Avant Garde Comme des Garcons dress in Royal Blue for the 2017 Met Gala. 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Standout in Orange

Clearly Dr. Rainbow channels whatever color, whenever she wants in this chic orange shift dress by Victoria Beckham. 

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images for amfAR
Cannes Do

This chic queen brought all the glamour to Cannes in this stunning Jenny Packham gown.

Courtesy Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA
Tiered Tassels

The Blackish star couldn't have looked more amazing in this innovating, stylish, Yanina couture dress full of decorative details. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Beaded Beauty

Showing off her elegant style, this Zuhair Murad corset dress at the 2017 Golden Globes stole our hearts. Just check out the jeweled details. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Rockin' Red

This bright red outfit stands out on the sexy star, complete with some zipper details for a fierce look. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Lengthening Lines

The actress channels her inner glam in this Ulyana Sergeenko dress. Safe to say the gown adds style and length to her red carpet look. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Lovely LBD

The actress stunned at the 2017 SAG Awards in this simple and elegant Ulyana Sergeenko black dress. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Perfect Prep

Grab your shades! This star sparkled on the red carpet in this fun Rosario look complete with a bow. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Splendid by the Sea

She had fun with these beach themed accessories for this sea foam green look. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tasteful Turquoise

The actress looks fresh and ready for the sun in this lacy Zuhair Murad dress at the 2017 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Flirty and Fashionable

This deep V-neck Missoni dress is the perfect look for a brunch in Hollywood. 

Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Velvet Vixen

The actress opts for a shiny and subtle look in this vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress at the 2016 HBO Emmy After Party. 

