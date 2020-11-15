Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks Prove She's in a League of Her Own

All hail the queen!

Tracee Ellis Ross will be the recipient of the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon award at this year's event on Sunday, Nov. 15, and there is truly no one more deserving of the honor. The Black-ish star has spent more than two decades wowing us on-screen and on the red carpet, which should come as no surprise considering she's the daughter of Diana Ross, a true fashion icon in her own right!

Whether she's donning a classic gown at an award show or showing us her fierce power suits before a big meeting, there is never a day when Tracee doesn't find a way to dress to impress.

We've rounded up her most iconic and stylish looks for your viewing pleasure, and there is no doubt that her fashion sense can't be beat. Keep scrolling to see the fashionable ensembles that have made her an E! People's Choice Awards honoree.