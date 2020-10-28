Sarah Hyland Recalls Her Boobs Being Compared To “Mosquito Bites” In Candid Conversation

Sarah Hyland isn't afraid to reveal she's a card-carrying member of the "itty bitty tittie community."
On the Oct. 28 episode of YouTube series Lady Parts—a show from the minds behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show—Sarah, OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross, comedian Nicole Byer and Home & Family host Kym Douglas spoke about their relationship with their breasts.
"I first started to develop breasts in the eighth grade," the Modern Family alum, 29, explained. "I don't know if you could really call them breasts, a lot of people called them 'mosquito bites.'"
And though Kym shared that she grew a bigger chest early on, Sarah said she had to use other measures to fill out. "I was late for some reason with my classmates," she said. "I stuffed my bra."
While Sherry explained that breasts don't stop developing until a person is in their early 20s, Sarah was disappointed. "I was hoping you'd say early 30s," the TV star joked. "Like, 'I still got some hope?'"
As for Nicole, she's more than happy with her smaller chest because it makes it easier to fit into clothes. Sarah, however, admitted that the "grass is always greener" for her when it comes to boobs. Still, while she may want a bit more than what she's got going on now, she doesn't want "massive boobs" either
The conversation surrounding the pros and cons of bras and breast sizes was lighthearted, but the women did talk about something serious that affects millions of women each year: breast cancer.
Kym shared that she had a double mastectomy after small tumors were discovered in her chest during a separate surgery. Now, she encourages everyone to get annual mammograms.
"I did eight weeks of radiation," Kym explained after sharing that her hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes have finally grown back. "I couldn't feel happier or healthier or more grateful."
Check out the show above!