Cameron Diaz Reflects on Starting a Family in the "Second Half" of Her Life

Related : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

Cameron Diaz may have starred in hit movies like There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels, but she's found the most bliss in her private life.

Cameron and Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, who married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix earlier this year. In her interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell for her YouTube series No Filter, the actress and entrepreneur revealed she's the happiest she's ever been.

"A lot of people do it the other way around. They get married and have a family in their youth," Cameron, who is 48, explained. "I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107, you know?"

She also shared that this is the "happiest time" of her life.

"Even with all the amazing experiences I've had in traveling, and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I'm proud of, I know, this is the most ratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here," the Shrek star said. "Having a family when you're young, it's like anything when you're young, you do it. When you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it."