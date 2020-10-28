Narcos: Mexico Will Return to Netflix For Season 3 With Some Pretty Big Changes

Hell is about to break loose now that Diego Luna's Felix Gallard is behind bars.
On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Netflix announced the season three return of Narcos: Mexico. And while the streaming service did not confirm a premiere date, we now know when the third installment will take place—and which cast members are coming back.
The official description for season three reads as follows:
"Set in the '90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."
After playing Felix for two seasons, Luna's character was memorably arrested at the end of the sophomore run, which clearly explains why the actor will not be returning (he's also working on Disney+'s Rogue One). Notably, a few behind-the-scenes changes just might call for a new look and feel once it officially returns. Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar, is set to direct two episodes while showrunner Eric Newman is passing his baton to Carlo Bernard. Newman will still serve as executive producer with Bernard and Jose Padilha.
"I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows," Newman said in a statement. "Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands."
As for who's returning? The following actors are on board: Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.
Fingers crossed the premiere date gets announced ASAP.
