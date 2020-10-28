Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello Influenced His New Album Wonder

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to prove they are for sure couple goals.
During an Oct. 27 virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Treat You Better" singer reflected on recording his forthcoming album Wonder from Camila's Miami home amid the pandemic.
"At first, when I got here, it was the beginning of the album process and I was in a full panic state," Shawn revealed. "I was like, ‘There's no way I'm going to make music. This is going to be impossible.'"
The 22-year-old continued, "But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning and you start doing laundry and start taking dogs for a walk and you have a coffee mug and you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. It becomes nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but is very abnormal for me."
Shawn also discussed how his longtime girlfriend Camila has been a huge support system through the album's creation.
"From the very beginning, I told her my like thesis statement of what I wanted the album to be and it was the best thing I did because there's always a point halfway through a project where you're like, ‘This is garbage. This is the worst thing I've ever done. Everything is not—it does not sound good. I don't know what I am doing,'" Shawn explained. "And that's when you need that support to be like, ‘No, stick with the idea cause the idea is beautiful and it's gonna turn out."
He later added, "I probably would of been discouraged enough to move into a different world sonically if I didn't have her kind of backing me the whole time. I'm thankful for that."
Shawn and host Jimmy Fallon both agreed the "My Oh My" singer "knows what she's doing."