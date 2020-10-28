Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal Sons Buddy and Matteo Already Have a Special Bond

The Bella Twins' baby boys are growing up fast.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28's all-new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella gave updates on their infant sons, Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev. And, according to the Total Bellas stars, the little ones are on the verge of a big milestone.

Little Matteo and Buddy are this close to teething.

"These teeth aren't dropping," Nikki informed Brie. "But today, he had a little scream. And, I looked, and it looks like one's kinda starting to break through skin a little bit."

Continuing on this topic, Nikki revealed that Matteo's "been in a lot of pain," which has been "so hard" for the mother of one.

"To see him just be so little and go through this is tough," Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée shared. "And I will say, I was telling Artem, he is on clock work. He loves to feed 12:30, 3 a.m., 5 a.m., wake up at 7:30 a.m."