Olive & June's New Pedicure System Makes for the Perfect Holiday Gift

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This year, we've been doing our nails at home rather than venturing out to salons. But to get that salon-worthy look, we need the right tools. So enter Olive & June's new pedi system. It includes everything, from nail polish in winter-ready hues to a foot rest that makes painting your toes easier.
Shop this system below, and pick up and extra one too for holiday gifting!
The Pedi System With One Nail Polish
Include one polish, six polishes or simply purchase the toolbox alone with this system. It includes a foot file, nail polish remover pot, nail clippers, nail file, cuticle remover, cuticle pusher, mini buffer, foot serum, toe separators, clean-up brush and a foot rest.
