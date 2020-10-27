Every Photo From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

Related : Kim Kardashian's Luxury 40th Birthday Celebration in Tahiti

Kim Kardashian is keeping the party going!

As E! readers are surely aware, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 40 last week, and with the help of her closest family members and friends, Kim's been celebrating the milestone birthday ever since.

Kim's mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked the occasion off by throwing an intimate, sentimental surprise party—which KUWTK fans can relive by watching last week's special episode—and then, the Kardashian-Jenner crew headed to a tropical location for a luxurious getaway!

With the exception of Kylie, who a source told E! News was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott, the entire fam has been sharing photos from the birthday trip.

Kim herself took to Instagram with a lengthy dedication to everyone who joined her for the vacation, writing in-part, "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."