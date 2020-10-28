Khloe & TristanAdelePeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season One Taglines Revealed

Get to know the Housewives of Salt Lake City in this exclusive first look at the RHOSLC taglines.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 28, 2020 2:00 PMTags
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hasn't even premiered yet and we're already obsessed with the stars.

The latest addition to The Real Housewives franchise, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., follows Salt Lake City's elite, including Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and  Jen Shah.

However, in addition to "magnificent mountains" and "world class ski slopes," there is plenty of drama brewing in Salt Lake City. As showcased in a previous trailer, season one will show the ladies tackling topics of faith, fidelity and friendship.

In fact, at one point, Heather Gay claimed that "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."

Thankfully, the just-released taglines have given us a taste of what's to come this season. We're talking jealousy among the women, cheap shots and epic shade.

Oh, and one First Lady even promised to read the women "like a scripture." But, more on that down below…

Like we said, we are so excited to meet the ladies of Salt Lake City.

Watch the clip above for the brand-new RHOSLC taglines and keep scrolling for this season's cast photos.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

"In this town, I'm Queen Bee and MVP."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

"When you take cheap shots, always expect a hangover."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

"This rose isn't scared to handle a little prick."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

"Jealousy is a disease, to which I say, 'Get well soon!'"

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

"I love God, but I will read you like a scripture."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

"Just like my pioneer ancestors, I'm trying to blaze a new trail."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

