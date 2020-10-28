10 Things You Don't Know About JoJo Siwa—By JoJo Siwa

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
JoJo Siwa is a force.
Ever since Dance Moms brought the young entertainer into our lives in 2015, she's been on an unstoppable upward trajectory. As a recording artist, she's released two EPs and toured the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. As an entrepreneur, she's launched a line of her ubiquitous, brightly colored hair bows, as well as other accessories and bedroom décor. (She's even got her own doll!) And as a vlogger, she's shared the inner workings of her world on her YouTube channel, providing constant updates to her 12 million subscribers. As of press time, the channel's generated over 3 billion views.
Oh, and did we mention she's only 17 years old?
There's a reason TIME included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, the same year she earned her first nomination at the E! People's Choice Awards. (To see if she's named The Social Star of 2020, be sure to tune in on Sunday, Nov. 15!)
The Gen Z queen may seem like she'd got nothing to hide, freely sharing her life with her many, many followers. And yet, as you'll soon find out, there's still plenty to be learned about her.
Get to know JoJo a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. My favorite thing to do during my free time is going to iFly. It's so much fun, and I love to do all my tricks. I want to learn to skydive for real!
2. If I could have any other career than the one I have right now, I'd be a surgeon. I love Grey's Anatomy! The musical episode is my all-time favorite.
3. I cannot live without pizza rolls. I eat them almost every day!
4. My go-to guilty pleasure TV show is Dance Moms—all day, every day. My favorite memory was when I got my team jacket.
5. If I could be any superhero, it would be Superman, so I could fly!
6. My favorite celebs to follow on social media are Kim Kardashian and Meghan Trainor because they're my good friends.
7. The best gift I've ever received is my first car, the rainbow BMW from my mom and dad.
8. I'm most proud of my D.R.E.A.M. Tour. I worked so hard to make it amazing, and I loved looking out into the audience and seeing everyone have so much fun.
9. I will always dance whenever I hear anything Lady Gaga on the radio. I love "Born This Way." I love how she just wants everyone to be themselves and embrace who they are. Her music is the BEST to dance to.
10. I want to be remembered for being kind, making the world better and my bows.
—Edited by Billy Nilles