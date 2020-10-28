10 Things You Don't Know About JoJo Siwa—By JoJo Siwa

Related : JoJo Siwa Super Excited For 1st People's Choice Nomination

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

JoJo Siwa is a force.

Ever since Dance Moms brought the young entertainer into our lives in 2015, she's been on an unstoppable upward trajectory. As a recording artist, she's released two EPs and toured the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. As an entrepreneur, she's launched a line of her ubiquitous, brightly colored hair bows, as well as other accessories and bedroom décor. (She's even got her own doll!) And as a vlogger, she's shared the inner workings of her world on her YouTube channel, providing constant updates to her 12 million subscribers. As of press time, the channel's generated over 3 billion views.

Oh, and did we mention she's only 17 years old?

There's a reason TIME included her on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, the same year she earned her first nomination at the E! People's Choice Awards. (To see if she's named The Social Star of 2020, be sure to tune in on Sunday, Nov. 15!)

The Gen Z queen may seem like she'd got nothing to hide, freely sharing her life with her many, many followers. And yet, as you'll soon find out, there's still plenty to be learned about her.