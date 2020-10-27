Kathy Hilton Is Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills For Season 11

Related : Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp's "RHOBH" Exit

A familiar face is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, E! News learned that Kathy Hilton will be joining the season 11 cast as a "friend of the Housewives." However, Kathy is certainly more than a friend as she's Kyle Richards' sister.

As fans of the show surely know, Kathy is Kyle and Kim Richards' older sister and is the matriarch of the Hilton family. Yes, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are her daughters.

On Kathy's addition to RHOBH, an E! News source shared, "Kathy is so excited to join the ladies of BH. She just confirmed her contract as 'friend' of the show. She won't have a full-time role, but will be around a lot when it's involving Kyle and her family."

As the insider continued, they called Kathy's involvement with RHOBH "a perfect match" as "Kathy has been friends with majority of the ladies for years."