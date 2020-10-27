Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged

Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future!

Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news. Alongside a photo of her ring, she captioned the post, "@blakeshelton yes please!" Soon after, Blake sent a message to his bride-to-be on Instagram, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Blake's rep also confirms to E! News that the duo got engaged the weekend of Oct. 17 in Oklahoma, though more details surrounding the proposal have yet to be made public at this time. The two, who met on the set of The Voice, have been nearly inseparable ever since they first started dating all the way back in November 2015. They most recently won a CMT Music Award on Oct. 21 for their "Nobody But You" collaboration.

And while the future Mr. and Mrs. both admitted that they had initially bonded over the ending of their respective marriages, it seems as though their love affair had lasting power from the get-go.