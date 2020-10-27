Inside Katy Perry’s First Birthday Celebration Since Becoming a Mom to Daughter Daisy

Related : Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry took a baby break over the weekend when she rang in her 36th birthday with a romantic respite alongside fiancé Orlando Bloom.

E! News has all the details on Katy's celebratory day out in Montecito, Calif., where she and Orlando recently purchased a $14.2 million mansion.

A source exclusively tells E! News, "Katy's birthday seemed low key and was a family weekend at home."

On Sunday morning, Katy and Orlando started the day by taking a leisurely walk with their dog to get some fresh air.

"They both seemed happy and relaxed," the eyewitness says. "Katy was dressed casually and comfortably in sweats. She seemed to be enjoying her birthday."

The couple chatted together and watched the little dog run off for a few minutes, but the new parents kept it to just the two of them for her birthday stroll. The source adds, "They left the baby at home and didn't bring her along."

Orlando and Katy are still on a high after welcoming their daughter, Daisy Bloom, on Aug. 26.