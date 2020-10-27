The Talk Celebrates Halloween 2020: See the Cast Transform Into Willy Wonka and Friends

We want to celebrate Halloween now!

It's no secret that daytime TV loves to go all out for the spookiest holiday of the year. But this week, the ladies of The Talk are outdoing themselves with a very special tribute to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

In an exclusive sneak preview of the Oct. 30 episode, fans are able to get a first look into how Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba transformed themselves into iconic characters from the 1971 movie.

In fact, the ‘Talk-olate Factory' stage is even converted into an eclectic candy land with edible set pieces and designs including oversized gummy bears and lollipops.

If you thought the co-hosts did a great job, it's only the beginning. During the Halloween episode, Jason Ritter, Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler, Top Chef alum Antonia Lofaso and Dr. Phil McGraw will dress to impress. Even Debbie Gibson will stop on by to perform the "The Candy Man."