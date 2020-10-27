Episode 8 of The Haunting of Bly Manor Was a Fan Favorite—Here’s How It Came Together

Related : "The Haunting" Stars Compare "Hill House" to "Bly Manor"

She would sleep. She would wake. And she would walk.

Those three lines were used to tell the devastating tale of the Lady in the Lake at the center of Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor. If you're only a couple of episodes into director Mike Flanagan's follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, be warned, this story is ripe with spoilers.

But fans who've made it through the entire second season know that episode eight, titled "The Romance of Certain Old Clothes," is not only a spooky tear-jerker, but that it also provides answers to almost every question viewers had ahead of the gut-wrenching finale.

As it turns out, the Lady in the Lake is played by Kate Siegel, who takes on the role of Viola, Perdita's (Catherine Parke) sister who eventually haunts the grounds for hundreds of years after her death in the 17th century. Yep, this episode entirely unpacks how Viola's actions affect each and every single person who dies on the property—even those we meet in the 1980s, when Dani (Victoria Pedretti) arrives from the U.S. to look after the children.