What Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Zodiac Sign Says About the Way She Falls in Love

A first for The Bachelorette.

While we're only a couple of episodes into Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, we're eagerly awaiting the drama that's had Bachelor Nation talking for months. As multiple sources confirmed to E! News, season 16 will show Clare being replaced by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams.

Why? It's been reported that Clare exited the show after finding love early on.

As Chris Harrison put it best in one trailer for the highly anticipated season, Clare has "blown up The Bachelorette."

However, after taking a closer look at Clare's zodiac sign, we can't say we're surprised that her journey turned out this way.

For those familiar with astrology, you'll know that Clare's March 20 birthday means she's a Pisces. According to Horoscope.com, a Pisces is intellectual, creative, sensitive and emotionally-driven.

Thus, a Pisces woman feels things on a deep level and is known for going all in when it comes to relationships. They want an all-consuming love that poets, or entertainment journalists, will write about.

So, when Clare said she "just met [her] husband" in the premiere episode, we believed her. (FYI, the suitor in-question was 32-year-old football player Dale Moss.)