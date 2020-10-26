Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Giving Birth

Related : Anne Hathaway Takes a Parenting Tip From William & Kate

Anne Hathaway is making up for lost time. The Princes Diaries actress finally confirmed the name of her second baby, just in time for his first birthday next month.

Hathaway chatted all about her 11-month-old son Jack while speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Oct. 26.

The 37-year-old mom welcomed Jack at the end of 2019 with husband and actor Adam Schulman, but has stayed relatively quiet about him until now.

Hathaway told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she was pregnant with Jack while filming her newest movie, Roald Dahl's The Witches. She revealed, "Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance."

Hathaway also added that she had "doubts" that she could pull off the performance while pregnant. She explained that she used sneaky maneuvers to hide the baby news from costume designer and "legend" Joanna Johnston while working on the fantasy film.