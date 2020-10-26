Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is serving bawdy more than ever!

The supermodel shared the exciting news that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with Sebastian Bear-McClard. The baby announcement comes two years after the couple tied the knot in February 2018.

In a digital cover issue for Vogue, the 29-year-old star opened up about her pregnancy and why she and her husband will raise their little one in a more "progressive" way.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want,'" Emily penned in an essay for Vogue, which was published on Monday, Oct. 26.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she continued. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly."