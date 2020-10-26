Nicole Kidman Says Filming Her New HBO Thriller The Undoing Was “Pretty Taxing”

Related : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is really good at playing characters that keep us guessing.

And as Grace Fraser in HBO's The Undoing, she's at her best. The new six-episode psychological thriller, which premiered on Oct. 25, takes viewers on a whodunit-style wild ride that delivers unexpected plot twists and turns we legit didn't see coming.

Brought to us by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, it's impossible to a) not draw parallels between both shows and b) describe The Undoing's full plot without revealing how it unfolds. The gist? Kidman plays Grace, an incredibly elegant and rich therapist who is married to a charming and successful oncologist named Jonathan (Hugh Grant), the father of their only child (Noah Jupe).

They're seemingly happy. Incredibly rich. And, as we learn in the first episode, find themselves thrust into a harrowing murder mystery that rocks the posh Upper East Side school their son attends. So yes, imagine if Big Little Lies was re-written with the East Coast as its playground.