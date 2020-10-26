The Official Trailer for Selena: The Series Explores the Legend’s Childhood and Rise to Fame

Christmas has come early for Netflix obsessives.

Just hours after the streaming service announced the New Year's Eve premiere date for season four of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it also delivered another present: the official trailer for Selena: The Series.

While teaser videos and a series of flashy Instagram photos offered a glimpse at Christian Serratos as the late Mexican singer, the new full-length clip drops some clues about the new show's storylines. In the video, a young Selena (Madison Taylor Baez) is found singing at her childhood home as her mom and dad discover her vocal talent. Later in the clip, Selena grows up to perform with Selena y los Dinos, the group she was in with her siblings, before hitting the stage solo as the Grammy-winning artist she became.

In a montage that features glam tour bus footage packed with her very '90s wardrobe, Serratos' Selena also belts out one of her greatest hits, "Como La Flora." We also see her kiss the guitarist who'd eventually become her husband, Chris Peréz.