Sasha Obama Proves She’s Living Her Best Life in Viral TikTok

What has Sasha Obama been up to since her dad, former President Barack Obama, left the White House? She's hanging with her girls on TikTok, of course.

On Oct. 25, the 19-year-old set Twitter ablaze when she appeared in a TikTok video with one of her friends. The girls were seen lip-syncing along to Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix featuring female rap duo City Girls, a.k.a JT and Yung Miami.

After J.T. saw the clip, she retweeted the video alongside the heart-eyed cat emoji. Soon, the viral moment began trending on the platform, with fans stanning the 19-year-old former first daughter.

"Sasha Obama would be famous even if her dad wasn't Barack," wrote one Twitter user. "We honor her always,"

Added another, "Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart."

Although the video was super fun—and PG rated—, it was quickly deleted from TikTok.