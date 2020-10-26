Khloe & TristanAdelePeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting First Baby With Aubrey Rainey

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas shared some big baby news, confirming that his girlfriend Aubrey Rainey is pregnant with their first child together.

There's a baby on the way for this Love Is Blind star. 

Mark Cuevas, who starred in the debut season of the hit Netflix dating series, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey. The reality star announced the big news in a social media post on Sunday, Oct. 25. 

"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Cuevas told E! News. "I'm going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor."

As for the mom-to-be, Rainey gushed on Instagram, "Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin."

The couple commemorated the sweet news with a photo shoot in a field, using props like a sonogram and a "Dad" hat for Cuevas. They also confirmed the baby is due on April 29, 2021. While the big day is still months away, the future parents are already prepared for their baby's arrival on social media since they started an Instagram account for their son or daughter. 

After getting engaged and then splitting from fellow contestant Jessica Batten on the show, Cuevas briefly dated another former co-star, Lauren "LC" Chamblin. However, the short romance ended after she learned he was allegedly seeing someone else at the same time. 

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," Chamblin told E! News. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

Cuevas also addressed the speculation, telling E! News, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

Days later in early July, he shared the first photo of himself with Rainey online without identifying her. As he simply captioned the picture at the time, "Thankful."

