Monday Cheat Sheet: Inside Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship, Jill Duggar's Family Feud

For us, when we laid eyes on The Bachelorette's Dale Moss, it truly was love at first sight.

We couldn't resist the bulging muscles, the dazzling smile, the cheesy filling encased by a crunchy shell and topped off with the just the right amount of lettuce and tomato. Yes, long before he exited the limo and captured Clare Crawley's heart, the 32-year-old was modeling Halloween costumes for Party City. He has posed as a Superman, a Roman Centurion and a delicious taco. Plus, he lent his beautiful face to bag of photo booth props, where he can be seen holding up a sign that reads "Hubby." We cannot help but applaud his range, his unique talent—and beg for more.

What else are we obsessing over this week? Glad you asked: anything and everything related to Halloween. We're living in the past, gushing over every Kardashian-Jenner costume and binging the 27+ horror movies streaming on Peacock. All this while also making sure our houses smell like a pumpkin and our stomachs are full of candy corn.

But for you, dear reader, we will take a break from all this activity and catch you up to speed on everything you need to know. Grab your Monday drink of choice and let's get scrolling.