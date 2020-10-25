Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Introduces Her New Puppy After Their Family Dog's Death

Related : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Reese Witherspoon's family just got a bit bigger...and more barky!

On Oct. 25, Ava Phillippe, Reese's 21-year-old daughter, shared that she brought a new dog home, shortly after the family lost their beloved French bulldog Pepper.

"The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me," Ava explained in her Instagram post. "This is Benji! He's from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog. He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment."

Reese's "twin" added that Benji "enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat."

"He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person," Ava continued. "I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!"