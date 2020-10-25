Adele Makes Her SNL Debut: Relive Her 5 Best Moments

Related : Adele Teases Her "Saturday Night Live" Comeback

Adele said more than just "hello" for her Saturday Night Live debut.

The Grammy-winning singer took to the famous Studio 8H stage in New York City to show off her funny side. And that's exactly what she did when she hosted SNL for the first time on Oct. 24.

For her debut, the English star gave viewers a range of sketches that not only displayed her comedy skills but her legendary singing chops. So whether you tuned in live or have FOMO for skipping last night's SNL episode, E! News has you covered. Below, relived the five best moments from Adele's hosting debut.

1. Adele Proves She's Still Got It:

Adele delighted audiences when she sang snippets of her hit songs in a skit mocking The Bachelor franchise. While her performances were short and sweet, it marked the first time she sang on American TV since performing at the 2017 Grammys. She crooned to "Someone Like You," "When We Were Young," "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep."