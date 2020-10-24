Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Makes Her Romance With Chleb Ravenell Instagram Official

Kathryn Dennis was charmed by a Southern man.
Months after fans speculated that the Southern Charm cast member had a new guy in her life, the reality star went Instagram official with South Carolina native Chleb Ravenell.
On Friday, Oct. 23, Kathryn shared a picture of the two cozying up to one another. She captioned the pic "YOU" with a heart emoji.
The social media announcement comes after Us Weekly reported that Kathryn was spotted with Chleb, a former college football player, on the Instagram feed of Chleb's brother Chelsie Ravenell's girlfriend, Jacquelyn Stewart, in July.
Despite sharing a similar last name, Kathryn's new man is not related to her controversial ex Thomas Ravenel, who she split from in 2016. The pair share two children.
Kathryn was most recently dating America's Got Talent star Hunter Price, but the couple broke up after seven months in August 2019. A source for People claimed the relationship had simply "ran its course."
Kathryn's new relationship comes on the heels of controversy.
The TV star came under fire in May 2020 when racially-charged messages between her and radio host Tamika Gadsden came to light.
After Tamika posted about white supremacy in Charleston in relation to a Trump boat parade, Kathryn criticized Tamika as "racist" for calling out white people. Tamika shared the messages with her followers, one of which included a monkey emoji.
"I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt," Kathryn wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident. "Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'if ands or buts' that excuse me."
The season seven trailer of Southern Charm also saw Kathryn get called out for living in a "bubble" of "white privilege."