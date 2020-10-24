Hilary Duff Is Pregnant: Read Through Her Most Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

It's a party of five!

Hilary Duff announced the special news that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. She and the musician welcomed their first daughter together, Banks Violet, in December 2018. The Lizzie McGuire star was also the proud mom to son Luca, 8, who she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me ...," the actress captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 24. Matthew added an equally sweet message on his page, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, both uploaded the same boomerang, which showed Matthew rubbing the Younger star's growing baby bump.

It was just a few months ago that Hilary told E! News she was going with the flow while navigating the coronavirus pandemic with her husband and kids.

"I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it," she said in July 2020.