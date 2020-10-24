Keith Raniere Calls NXIVM Scandal a "Horrible Tragedy" in First Prison Interview

Related : The Story of NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere is speaking out about his alleged involvement in the NXIVM scandal, as he prepares for his sentencing on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

In an interview aired on NBC Nightly News, the NXIVM co-founder talked exclusively to NBC News and journalist Frank Parlato from a New York federal prison, revealing that he believes he's "innocent" of the crimes he was convicted of in June 2019.

Raniere went on to explain that he understands he's disliked by people, but stated his reputation shouldn't prevent a fair trial. "You know, one of the things that's most important in our country is the justice system," he stated. "And although, you know, people can hate me and, do, and think I'm an odious type of a character, you know, awful actually. Both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system."

He later added, "There is a horrible injustice here. And whether you think I'm the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.