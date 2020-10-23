The MixtapE! Presents Ariana Grande, Nelly, Florida Georgia Line and More New Music Musts

Related : Ariana Grande's "Victorious" Days: E! News Rewind

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's been another doozy of a week, but at least Ariana Grande's back.

Just weeks after sending fans into a tailspin with the tease of a new album, the superstar returned to the scene with "positions." And while the internet debates whether or not Ari's talking about ex Pete Davidson in the lyrics, we'll be over here listening to the track on repeat.

Of course, Ari's not the only one dropping heat this week. Here are our picks for the best of the best.