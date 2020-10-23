The MixtapE! Presents Ariana Grande, Nelly, Florida Georgia Line and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
It's been another doozy of a week, but at least Ariana Grande's back.
Just weeks after sending fans into a tailspin with the tease of a new album, the superstar returned to the scene with "positions." And while the internet debates whether or not Ari's talking about ex Pete Davidson in the lyrics, we'll be over here listening to the track on repeat.
Of course, Ari's not the only one dropping heat this week. Here are our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of Oct. 23-25 has arrived. Enjoy!
Ariana Grande — "positions"
Seemingly out of nowhere, Ari's returned to remind us all that there's no one in the game doing slinky, sensual R&B-inflected pop quite like her. We can't wait to hear what the album, rumored to drop on Oct. 30, has in store.
Nelly & Florida Georgia Line — "Lil Bit"
After the success of their 2013 smash hit "Cruise," it was only a matter of time before these guys reunited for another collaboration. And as it turns out, lighting can strike in the same place twice. This is some pretty perfect country-pop, an excellent reminder that Nelly's St. Louis hip-hop and FGL's Nashville twang work so well together.
Little Mix — "Sweet Melody"
The production on this latest single off the U.K. girl group's forthcoming sixth studio album Confetti is next level. Within the first minute and a half, no less than four separate beats have been layered on one another, building a frenetic wall of sound that absolutely soars. Pop music doesn't get much better than this. And that video? Yowza.
Shea Diamond — "So Lucky"
What did we do to deserve not one, but two anthems from Shea in 2020? After the alt-soul singer gifted us with "I Am America" in the first half of this wretched year—a sublime song that served as the theme song to HBO's We're Here and appeared on our list of the best music of 2020 so far back in the summer—she's returned with another bold banger. And honey, it's us who are the lucky ones. When the trans artist sings in the chorus, "If I die tonight, the world's my witness," it's done with an unmistakable urgency and potency. It's no wonder the track—co-written by Shea alongside Eren Cannata, Shawn Wasabi and Justin Tranter—was made the theme song to HBO Max's new docu-series on the origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement, Equal. In fact, it's only a matter of time until Shea's story is told alongside those in the show.
Kim Petras — "Party Till I Die"
Just a surprise Halloween drop from our new undisputed queen of spooky, added to last year's Turn Off the Light as a way of holding fans over until she can release its follow-up in 2021. This electro-pop confection is all treat, no trick.
Hot Chip feat. Jarvis Cocker — "Straight To The Morning"
Remember when we could dance the night away in crowded dark rooms full of sweaty strangers? We didn't know how good we had it. Anyway, this new release from the EDM legends—their first since dropping A Bath Full of Ecstasy in June 2019—has us pining for that carefree past.
clipping. — "Enlacing"
This track off Visions of Bodies Being Burned, the fourth album from the experimental hip-hop group that counts Hamilton star Daveed Diggs as its frontman, carries with it a mind-altering menace that took our breath away. It feels as though the walls are beginning to melt around you as you listen, its vibrations seemingly of another plane of existence altogether. And while that might not be everyone's cup of tea, those willing to take this trip are in for one hell of an experience.
st. Pedro — "malapami"
The title on this track from the Latin pop newcomer may translate to "Bad for Me," but there's nothing negative about this sumptuous single. It's downright dreamy.
Haich Ber Na — "0594 Help"
Built around a delicious bassline and punctuated by some dizzying distortion, this latest release from the self-taught London-based artist is deliriously funky.
Saweetie feat. Jhené Aiko — "Back to the Streets"
Saweetie and Jhené are doing it for the ladies on this empowering track that serves as the latest taste of the rising rap star's highly-anticipated debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.
Bonus Tracks:
Carla Morrison — "No Me Llames"
Ela Minus — "dominique"
Marshmello x Imanbek feat. Usher — "Too Much"
H.E.R. — "Damage"
FINNEAS — "Can't Wait To Be Dead"
FITZ — "Head Up High"
Happy listening!