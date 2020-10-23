Read Reese Witherspoon's Sweet Message to Her Son Deacon on His 17th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is shining a light on her birthday boy son Deacon Phillippe, who turned 17 on Oct. 23.
The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to share a photo of the teenager, who looks just like a young version of dad Ryan Phillippe. Reese split from Ryan in 2006.
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe," Reese wrote in the caption. "My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything."
"What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative," she continued. "Can't wait to celebrate! I love you so much."
Reese's daughter (and mini me!) Ava Phillippe, 21, also celebrated her brother on Instagram with a cute throwback post of the two siblings.
"Happy Birthday to my bright, fun, cool, and creative lil brother! I'm so lucky to grow up with you and am so proud of all that you've accomplished already," she wrote. "You teach me how to see the good in just about everyone and everything and how to live authentically without fear of judgement. Thank you for being you!"
It turns out Reese, who just announced that Legally Blonde 3 will head to theaters in 2022, loves gushing over her kids on social media.
She even celebrated Ava's 21st birthday earlier this year with a sweet Instagram note.
In the caption of a photo where the two look particularly like twins, the Oscar winner wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished."
In addition to being mom to Ava and Deacon, Reese also shares Tennessee James Toth, 8, with husband Jim Toth. On an Instagram slideshow of Tennessee hanging upside down all around her house, Reese joked, "Home school is going great!"
Clearly, Reese loves to celebrate her kids in any way she can.