The Very Merry Trailer For Netflix’s Dash & Lily Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Is it just us, or does it feel like Christmas has officially arrived?

Yes, Halloween is just around the corner, but the spirit of the holiday season is exactly what we're in the mood for in the final quarter of a year that's working hard to earn the title of Worst Ever. And now, Netflix has thankfully thrust us right into that joyful time with the trailer for Dash and Lily, what has the potential to become one of 2020's buzziest romantic dramas.

Starring Austin Abrams (yep, he was in Euphoria) as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, it follows the titular characters as they appear to inevitably fall for each other around Christmas—all because of a notebook. Random, but we'll take it. The official description reads as follows: "A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected."