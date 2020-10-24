Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Got Their Scare On at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights

Related : Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

Everyone get ready to scream!

A lot of things have changed this year, but some traditions carry on in ways we least expect. What fall experience would be complete without a few Halloween screams? In honor of this upcoming spooky season, Universal Studios Orlando is bringing us a safe take on their typical Halloween Horror nights experience.

Starting now through Nov. 1, all guests at Universal Studios Orlando are invited to participate in two brand new mazes that are incorporated into the park—Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.

The Bride of Frankenstein is stepping out of the shadows to claim vengeance for her fallen partner while a darker version of the Tooth Fairy is on the prowl to steal your teeth—by force! If this wasn't scary enough and you need more visuals, tune into this chilling sneak preview recently released on Monday, Oct. 19.