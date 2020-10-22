See Camila Cabello's Dramatic New Look After Losing Her "Short Hair Virginity"

Related : Shawn Mendes Says All His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is ready to change up her look.

On Oct. 22, the singer took to Instagram to debut her new haircut.

"LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!!" she wrote. "I've had long hair all my life it's TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY." She also tagged her longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes as the photographer, so it's safe to say bae approves of the transformation.

It's almost shocking to think the couple was combatting breakup rumors just last month. However, both stars continuously prove that they are going strong.

On Sept. 30, Camila wrote a heartwarming post about her guy on Instagram.

"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now," the former Fifth Harmony member wrote. "@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart. [red heart emoji]."