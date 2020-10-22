Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Premiere Early at Bravo's Drive-In Screenings

Want to watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City early? Well you're in luck, Bravo fans!
E! News can exclusively announce that Bravo will be hosting advanced drive-in screening events for RHOSLC in Los Angeles (Thursday, Nov. 5) and Salt Lake City (Saturday, Nov. 7) ahead of the series' Nov. 11 TV premiere at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
Tickets are free of charge and available at rhoslc.eventbrite.com, offering thousands of fans the opportunity to watch the first episode safely from their cars. Each venue will include a winter wonderland with a grand entrance, Housewives trivia, complimentary snack boxes and a special message from Andy Cohen.
"With the comeback of drive-in theaters, we're excited to give Bravo fans an opportunity to step away from their homes and celebrate the newest addition to the franchise with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Maria Laino DeLuca, Senior Vice President of Consumer and Social Marketing at Bravo and Universal Kids, said Thursday.
The latest installment of The Real Housewives franchise will follow wealthy Salt Lake City socialites Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they tackle faith, friendship, fidelity and lots of drama. And as Gay teases in the season one trailer, "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."
Scroll down for info on both screenings and get tickets here.
LOS ANGELES SCREENING:
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. PT
- Location: The Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103
- Details: Presented by AT&T TV, the first screening kicks off on with influencer and Bravo superfan, Danny Pellegrino who will be taking over @ItsOnATT with exclusive content from the event.
SALT LAKE CITY SCREENING:
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. MT
- Location: The Vivint Center, 301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Details: Presented by Dish, fans can catch exclusive content leading up to the screening on Dish's social platforms.
Scroll down to see the RHOSLC season one cast photos and to learn more about what's ahead this season!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season of The Real Housewives on Peacock any time!
