See Sarah Hyland, Kelsea Ballerini and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Oh, what a night!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards took place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. And while the event was certainly different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, "Country's Best Night Out" still brought out some of the best in fashion to Nashville.

From the gorgeous gowns to the super stylish suits, there were tons of memorable looks throughout the night. And, as always, there were some absolutely amazing boots.

Carrie Underwood was the big winner of the night when it came to the actual awards. She took home two trophies, including the coveted top prize of Video of the Year. But when it came to choosing a best dressed winner, there were too many fabulous fashions to pick just one.

So, E! News is rounding up a few of the very best looks from the night and breaking down the artists' designer duds. Ready to see the outstanding outfits? Then, check out the gallery below.