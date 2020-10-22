Noah Cyrus' 2020 CMT Music Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

The Cyrus family can't stop and won't stop turning heads at award shows.
During the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21, pop culture fans were treated to a special performance of Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus' hit song "This Is Us."
"Our next performance comes from two young artists who come from two very different worlds," presenter Rob Thomas shared. "She grew up on her father's country hits and he says that my music helped inspire him."
The Matchbox Twenty frontman added, "She took her country roots and they led her to pop music. And he took his rock and pop and that got him all the way into country music. We need to see what that sounds like when you put it all together right now."
While viewers loved the song that continues to climb the charts, many couldn't help but stop and talk about Noah's performance look.
While performing at the Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park in Nashville, Noah sported a cowboy hat, knee-high sparkling boots and a nude body suit that showcased a sparkling bikini top and bottom.
As for Jimmie, he also had a fashion moment with his leather pants, sparkling blazer jacket and black T-shirt featuring a giant skull.
The performance look comes after Noah safely walked the red carpet in a completely different ensemble. Earlier in the night, the 20-year-old stepped out in a look styled by Phil Gomez.
Noah sported a denim jacket with matching high-waisted jeans. She completed her country look with a comfortable crop top.
Fashion aside, "This Is Us" tells the story of a couple that met years ago when things "could've been better." But now, they are ready to give their love story a second chance.
"This Is Us" was co-written by Noah as well as Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard. No wonder it's become such a huge hit!
