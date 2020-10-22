Kim K's 40th BirthdayPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Elton John Barbie Is the New Tiny Dancer in Town

This blue jean baby is available today at Walmart!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 22, 2020 10:00 AM
E-Comm: Elton John, Barbie DollCourtesy: David Furnish

There's a new tiny dancer in town: Elton John's Barbie. This blue jean baby, available today, rocks bell bottom jeans, electric boots and pink-tinted sunglasses à la Elton. 

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," John says. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

Elton John Barbie Doll

This L.A. lady's release is timed to the anniversary of John's 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert, which broke world records for the largest single artist concert of all time that year. Her jeans are embellished with John's initials, and her bomber jacket reads "Elton." 

$50
Walmart

