All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She Is a Total Libra

Kim Kardashian is a total Libra.
Those born under this air sign, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, are known for being diplomatic, social and intelligent. Not to mention, according to Horoscope.com, Libras are often happiest among large groups of loved ones.
This checks out for the SKIMS mogul as she has 190 million followers on Instagram. Now that's a large group!
Justice and equality are also important to any Libra, but especially for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. After helping Alice Johnson and other prisoners earn clemency, the reality TV star turned businesswoman began pursuing a legal apprentice in the hopes of becoming a lawyer.
"I had to think long and hard about this," Kim told Vogue in April 2019. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
While this method may be unconventional, it's the same path President Abraham Lincoln took to become a lawyer. Fun fact: President Lincoln was also an air sign, an Aquarius to be exact.
As E! readers may recall, Wednesday, Oct. 21 marked the KKW beauty boss' 40th birthday. Thus, in honor of Kim's milestone birthday, we're taking a closer look at her fabulous Libra traits.
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, all the times Kim proved she was such a Libra:
Next up? Scorpio season.
Here's looking at you, Kendall Jenner.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.