CMT Music Awards 2020: See Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Attending the Show

Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde are expected to host the star-studded 2020 CMT Music Awards. See what your favorite stars are wearing to the bash.

Country music fans, it's time to celebrate!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers and songwriters are ready to safely perform some of their biggest hits of the past year.

Hosted by Kane Brown, Sarah Hyland and Ashley McBryde, this year's telecast is being held in the heart of Nashville after being postponed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musicians including Ashley, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett lead the way with three nominations each. Carrie Underwood is not far behind with two well-deserved nominations.

As for performers, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Little Big Town are just some of the artists expected to take the stage. 

Before any award is handed out, however, pop culture fans may want to see what country music's biggest names are wearing for the safe award show. From designer dresses and heels to cowboy hats and flannels, this red carpet has it all.

But don't take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars of the night in our gallery updating below

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Little Big Town
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kimberly Schlapman
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Karen Fairchild
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Ashley McBryde
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Jimi Westbrook
Kevin Winter/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Kelsea Ballerini

In Vintage Tom Ford

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Noah Cyrus
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Dan + Shay
Rich Fury/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Sarah Hyland
John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Sam Hunt
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Gabby Barrett
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
HARDY
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Jimmie Allen
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Luke Combs
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Ingrid Andress
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Brooks & Dunn
Jason Kempin/CMT2020
Riley Green
Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT
Mickey Guyton

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 8 p.m. EST on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

