Miranda Lambert and Husband Brenda McLoughlin Get Cozy in Romantic Music Video For “Settling Down”

Miranda Lambert settled down with her husband Brendan McLoughlin when they married in a secret ceremony in January 2019. Now, she's putting the NYPD officer in her latest romantic music video.

In the video for "Settling Down," Miranda cuddles up to Brendan on their real country farm outside of Nashville, while also musing about whether it's better to live a simple, happy life with her true love, or roam the world in search of new adventure.

In a Q&A with fans before the YouTube premiere of the video, Miranda explained what inspired the track she made "at [her] happy place with [her] happy person."

"I got married, but I also love the road, I have a gypsy soul," she explained. "I wanted to write a song that had the sentiment that you can have both."

As for the reason Miranda wanted her husband to accompany her in the video?

"Duh, I think we know why I had him in my video," she joked. "Because he's very pretty!"